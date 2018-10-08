Tropical Storm Michael is on track to turn into a hurricane as it heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

The storm is about 120 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico and about 70 miles west of Cuba. It’s moving north at about 7 miles per hour, and is expected to pass between Mexico and Cuba before heading toward Florida.

Satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Michael moving toward Florida and the southeastern United States.

NOAA

The NHC says hurricane conditions are expected over parts of western Cuba, and that the storm is forecast to become a hurricane. By the time it hits the northeastern Gulf Coast this week, Michael could be a major hurricane. Storm surge and hurricane watches are in effect for some areas along the Gulf Coast.

“Some areas along the Florida Gulf Coast are especially vulnerable to storm surge, regardless of the storm’s exact track or intensity,” reads a notice from the NHC.