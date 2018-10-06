(BROOKHAVEN, Miss.) — A high school band’s halftime performance depicting police being held at gunpoint is fueling anger in a Mississippi city dealing with the recent killings of two officers.

Pictures of the Forest Hill High School band’s performance that circulated on social media Saturday show students dressed as medical personnel holding SWAT team members at gunpoint as the band played.

The performance took place Friday at a football game between Forest Hill and Brookhaven High School, just days after two Brookhaven police were killed by a suspect.

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene apologized in a statement and said the skit was “loosely” based on a movie that had a hostage scene and was not intended to depict “people in our community.”