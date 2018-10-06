Dozens of Protesters Arrested at the Supreme Court as Kavanaugh's Confirmation Vote Nears

Mass arrests continued on Saturday as Capitol police apprehended swarms of protesters rallying against the expected confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Capitol steps and in front of the Supreme Court with signs opposing judge Kavanaugh, who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by three women. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, detailing an alleged sexual assault that took place in the 1980s. Dr. Ford claimed that Kavanaugh pinned her down and covered her mouth to conceal her screams as he grinded on her and attempted to remove her one-piece bathing suit. Kavanaugh has denied all claims made against him.

Later this afternoon, the Senate has scheduled a confirmation vote for Kavanaugh following a week-long FBI investigation.

Capitol police did not immediately respond when TIME contacted them for more information. Police have not confirmed the number of arrests but new images show many taking place throughout Saturday.