Melania Trump Says Brett Kavanaugh Is 'Highly Qualified'

(WASHINGTON) — Melania Trump is offering some supportive words for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Here’s what she tells reporters traveling with her in Egypt: “I think he’s highly qualified for the Supreme Court.”

The first lady is wrapping up a four-country tour of Africa.

Speaking to reporters near the Great Sphinx, she says she’s glad that both Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, were heard.

Without weighing in on the sexual assault allegations that Ford leveled against Kavanaugh, Mrs. Trump says victims of “any kind of abuse or violence” must be helped. Kavanaugh denies the accusation.

The Senate is expected to confirm Kavanaugh on Saturday.