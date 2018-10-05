First Lady Melania Trump got an unexpected surprise during a trip to Kenya when a baby elephant gave her a playful nudge, throwing the First Lady off-balance for a moment.

Trump visited the Nairobi National Park in the Kenyan capital city as a part of her first extended solo international trip as the First Lady. This is also Trump’s first visit to Africa. During her time at the national park, Trump fed baby elephants formula and went on a safari, all with the goal of supporting wildlife conservation efforts. She also visited an orphanage in Nairobi, where she was seen dancing with the children there.

Ahead of her stop in Kenya, Trump visited Ghana, where she visited a former slave holding facility and promoted the work of the U.S. Agency for International Development, whose funding her husband, President Donald Trump has proposed slashing twice since taking office, as well as Malawi, where she donated 1.4 million books to a school. The First Lady will head to Egypt for her final stop in Africa, where she will center issues like child welfare, education, tourism, and conservation.

See Melania and the baby elephants below.