Ahead of the Senate’s vote on whether to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Stephen Colbert slammed the FBI report on the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

During Thursday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert weighed in on the FBI’s investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school.

“The Republicans seem satisfied. Maine’s Susan Collins says, ‘It appears to be a very thorough investigation,'” Colbert said. “No it doesn’t, Susan. They interviewed nine people over five days. I’ve had more thorough investigations to find my AirPods.”

Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over the report, with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley stating that it found “no hint of misconduct” while Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the judiciary committee, said that she believed the report was “the product of an incomplete investigation.”

Watch the full clip below.