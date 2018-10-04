Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski Clash With Police While Protesting Kavanaugh at the Capitol

Two famous faces — Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski — were among the protesters who scuffled with police as hundreds swarmed the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Thursday to protest controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Video of actress Schumer being detained by police circulated on Twitter, as model Ratajkowski said on social media that she was arrested while joining throngs of people expressing outrage over Kavanaugh’s potential Senate confirmation, despite multiple sexual assault allegations.

Schumer can be seen interacting with police in the short Twitter video while holding a poster that reads “We believe Anita Hill.” She also wore a shirt that read “This today, then #ERA” on the back.

As the officer attempts to escort Schumer and another woman forward, the officer can be heard asking “You want to be arrested?” Schumer replies “Yes.”

MSNBC reports that Schumer was “detained,” and a separate Twitter video shows her exiting the building as she raises her fist in the air.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski tweeted that she was “arrested” at the scene for her participation in the protest.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.”

Capitol Police did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment on the specifics of their interactions with Schumer and Ratajkowski.

Schumer, 37, has long been an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and gun control. She is also a cousin of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Ratajkowski, 27, has also long been vocal about her support for women’s rights.

The famous women also stood together as they protested Kavanaugh outside of the Capitol on Thursday, with Schumer telling the crowd that “a vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter.”