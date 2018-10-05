Do you remember 1999? It was before Y2K, before 9/11, before the recession, before the iPhone, before many of pop’s current consumers were even conscious adults. On “1999,” from pop mastermind Charli XCX and her nimble sidekick Troye Sivan, throwing it back means returning all the way to childhood. (Sivan was four years old in 1999, while Charli was seven.) Forget early crushes; let’s just talk grade-school freedom. Their craving for innocence is matched by the track’s bubbly beats and sparkling keys, timeless pop hallmarks that feel as relevant now as they did when Britney first tried them out in her early era. “I just wanna go back, sing, ‘Hit me baby, one more time,'” Charli sings, and it’s both an echo of Spears’s own work and a plea to return to a simpler time, when pop was pure fun and life wasn’t quite so confusing. Luckily, “1999” will take us back anyway.