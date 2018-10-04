Nike 'Deeply Concerned' by 'Disturbing' Cristiano Ronaldo Allegations
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo drives his car as he leaves after completing a training session at the Juventus center in Turin, Italy, on Oct. 4, 2018.
Luca Bruno—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By ROB HARRIS / AP
3:08 PM EDT

(LONDON) — Nike has told The Associated Press that it’s “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations” facing soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The emailed statement Thursday from the media department for the U.S. sportswear firm follows the filing of a lawsuit in Las Vegas by a woman who alleges that she was raped by Ronaldo in 2009.

Ronaldo has denied the claims.

In the email, Nike says “we are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Nike has had a contract with Ronaldo, one of the wealthiest and most famous soccer players in the world, since 2003.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE