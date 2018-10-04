Things got spicy when Chrissy Teigen appeared on the season seven opener of Hot Ones, where she talked about her hot takes on Twitter while sampling unbelievably spicy hot wings.

During the episode, Teigen tasted different tear-inducing hot sauces while discussing some of her most controversial Twitter food moments, such as why she thinks that Nutella is unimpressive (“You’re eating chocolate in the morning. It’s the mimosa of foods, you’re having a drink in the morning — which is fine, but that’s what I have to say about Nutella”) and why she thinks that Milky Way candy bars are inferior (“They are trash”).

However, the most polarizing opinion Teigen may have had about food on the show was about Chicago-style deep dish pizza, which she bluntly asserted, “is not pizza” before acknowledging that this statement would “be a thing.”

Between bites, Teigen also explained what really goes down at awards shows, disclosed the secrets behind her buzzy Instagrams, and showed viewers an impressive way to slice an avocado like a pro.

Watch Teigen eat hot wings and address the haters below.