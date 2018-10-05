Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker made her American late-night debut on The Late Show on Wednesday night. It wasn’t her forthcoming groundbreaking turn as the first woman to play The Doctor or her confession of using “Clooney” as code word (in honor of George Clooney’s role as Dr. Ross on ER) to keep her role a secret that had everyone buzzing, though. Instead, it was a hilarious, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it typo on the show’s subtitles.

In her conversation with host Stephen Colbert, while talking about her roots, Whittaker explained that she grew up in “Huddersfield in West Yorkshire” in the U.K. That’s what Whittaker said anyway. If anyone happened to be watching the show with the subtitles on, though, you would have read Whittaker’s words as, “I am from Hoodezfield in West Yorkshire.” While American audiences may have shrugged it off (or not even noticed it), British viewers thought the mix-up was downright hilarious and took to social media to share the joke.

Whittaker’s former college weighed in on the spelling error:

As did the West Yorkshire police and a member of the local fire and rescue group:

If only someone on The Late Show had access to a time machine (perhaps one in a blue bigger-on-the-inside police call box?) that could let them go back and correct the error.