Capsule Carrying 3 Space Station Crew Members Lands Safely on Earth
Russian cosmonaut waves after Russia's Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the International Space Station Expedition 55/56 crew landed in a remote area south-east of the town Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, October 4, 2018.
Sergey Mamontov—Sputnik/AP
By Associated Press
9:26 AM EDT

(MOSCOW) — A Russian space capsule with three men onboard has safely landed in a barren steppe in Kazakhstan after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-08 carrying Russia’s Oleg Artemyev and NASA’s Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold touched down at 5.44 p.m. Kazakh time (1144 GMT).

The two Americans performed three space walks to carry out maintenance during their 197-day stay at the orbiting lab. Artemyev conducted one spacewalk together with a fellow Russian.

A NASA astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut are due to launch next week to join three astronauts who remain in the orbit.

