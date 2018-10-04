Brett Kavanaugh's College Roommate Says Supreme Court Nominee Lied Under Oath

One of Brett Kavanaugh’s college roommates at Yale University has accused the Supreme Court nominee of lying under oath.

James Roche, who wrote an op-ed in Slate this week that said Kavanaugh lied under oath about his drinking habits and the use of certain words. In an interview on CNN Wednesday, night Roche also said the judge was “notably heavier in his drinking than other people.”

“Not only did I know he wasn’t telling the truth, I knew that he knew he wasn’t telling the truth,” Roche told Anderson Cooper.

Kavanaugh’s drinking has come under scrutiny after Christine Blasey Ford testified last week that he assaulted her while drunk at a party when they were teenagers in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh has aggressively denied all misconduct allegations and also denied ever being “blackout” drunk.

Roche said he saw Kavanaugh return to their dorm suite drunk on multiple occasions, saying he would be “incoherent, stumbling.” “He would throw up, and then in the morning would have a lot of trouble getting out of bed.”

Roche also said he believes Deborah Ramirez, who has accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a party when they were students at Yale University.

“I know Debbie, and I know from my experience with her that there is zero chance that she is making up this story,” he said.

Kavanaugh has denied Ramirez’s claims.

In the Slate story, Roche wrote that he was willing to speak with the FBI in their probe of Kavanaugh’s background.

It appears he will not be given the opportunity, however. Early Thursday, the FBI sent the results of its investigation of Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct allegation to the Senate for review.