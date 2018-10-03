Authorities Arrest Utah Man in Connection With Sending Suspicious Envelope to President Trump

Authorities say a Utah man has been arrested in connection with suspicious envelopes sent to President Donald Trump and others.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney for Utah said Wednesday that 39-year-old William Clyde Allen III was taken into custody Wednesday in Logan, a small city in northern Utah.

Pentagon authorities say two envelopes were addressed to top military chiefs containing the substance from which the poison ricin is derived.

Another envelope was sent to the president with unknown contents. The Secret Service says it didn’t reach the White House.

A Pentagon spokeswoman says the envelopes addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the Navy’s top officer, Adm. John Richardson, contained castor seeds. They were isolated at a mail screening facility and sent to the FBI.

No attorney was immediately listed for Allen.