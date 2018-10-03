1 Law Enforcement Officer Reported Dead, 4 Others Injured in South Carolina Shooting

One South Carolina law enforcement officer has died Wednesday, following a shooting in Florence County that also left four others injured.

Three Florence County Sheriff’s deputies and two City of Florence police officers were shot in the incident, WBTW News reported. One of the officers is dead, the station reported, citing Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The shooting suspect has been taken into custody, but the condition of the other officers is not yet known.

“The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody,” Florence County Emergency Management tweeted just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. “We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress.”

A spokesperson for Florence County Emergency Management declined to provide further details, directing all questions to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

“Prayers with injured officers in Florence and their families,” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tweeted.

“This is simply devastating news from Florence,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted. “The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real.”