1 Police Officer Dead, 6 Others Injured in South Carolina Shooting

A police officer in Florence, South Carolina died Wednesday in a shooting that left six other law enforcement officers injured and ended with a suspect in custody.

Four Florence police officers were injured in the shooting, including the officer who was killed, authorities said in a press conference Wednesday night. Three deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were also among the wounded.

“These officers are my family,” Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said at the press briefing. “Pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer that I have ever known.”

Authorities have not yet released more information about the condition of the other law enforcement officers.

“The city of Florence… mourns tonight the loss of one of our own, and we pray for those who are wounded and still in jeopardy,” Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said at the press conference. “We can be reassured somewhat in the knowledge that the officer that passed and those who were wounded were doing what they love — which is protecting this community and protecting one another.”

The shooting suspect has been taken into custody, but has not yet been publicly identified.

“The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody,” Florence County Emergency Management tweeted just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. “We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress.”

President Trump shared “thoughts and prayers” in tweet Wednesday night.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina,” President Trump tweeted Wednesday night. “We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365.”

South Carolina leaders also shared condolences and prayers about shooting, calling the incident “devastating news.”