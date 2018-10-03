Democrats Claim Kavanaugh's Prior Background Checks Suggest Inappropriate Behavior

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are disputing Republicans’ suggestion that there’s been no “whiff” of any inappropriate sexual behavior or alcohol abuse in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s previous background checks.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee tweeted that Kavanaugh’s six earlier background checks found no such issues.

But Democrats in a letter Wednesday to Chairman Chuck Grassley said information in the GOP’s social media posting “is not accurate.”

The letter from Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin noted that, because the background checks are confidential, the Democrats are limited in what they can say publicly about them.

The FBI is expected to give the Senate a supplemental background report on Kavanaugh later Wednesday. Democrats want a briefing from the FBI about the investigation, but Republicans declined that request.