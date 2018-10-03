In an effort to get younger people to register to vote ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, the Knock the Vote campaign released a new ad featuring older voters taunting younger Americans about prevalent issues.

The ad, titled “They’re doing fine, are you?,” features elderly white men and women using profane language and mocking younger people for not voting. In the ad, the elderly voters sarcastically implore that younger voters stay home on Election Day so that things remain the same.

“We’ll be there, I bet you wont,” one senior says. “Because we’re a generation of doers not whiners and we’re doing great.”

“Tax cuts for the rich? Hell yeah, I’m rich as f**k,” one old person quips in the comically dark ad. “Climate change? That’s a you problem. I’ll be dead soon,” another elderly woman says.

The ad plays on the fact that younger Americans are less likely to show up to the polls compared with older voters, according to Pew.

Over 800,000 people registered to vote ahead of the midterms on this year’s National Voter Registration Day, surpassing the previous record set in 2016.