Many things are uncertain in our crazy world, but there’s one thing we can still depend on: Barack and Michelle Obama will always have the kindest words for each other. Wednesday marks their 26th wedding anniversary, the former President and First Lady took to social media to publicly endorse each other once more as the very best husband, wife and all-around partners.

Barack’s message came first on Wednesday afternoon, wishing Michelle a happy anniversary and calling her “an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with.” He added in a photo taken from a plane window, the edge of Michelle’s face silhouetted against the bright sky beyond as they flew above the clouds. Nice shot, Barack.

Michelle had a quick follow-up, however, posting just over ten minutes later and thanking Barack “for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect — for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls,” she wrote, adding, “each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.”

Michelle has recently been speaking at events across the country promoting get-out-the-vote campaigns, and will be releasing her memoir next month, with a number of stadium tour appearances to follow.