If you don’t know what day October 3rd is — well, then Lindsay Lohan is here to remind you. Following in the tradition of years past, the actress and international nightlife impresario marked the date of Oct. 3 by taking to social media to acknowledge the famous line she uttered in classic teen comedy Mean Girls. Now, of course, we know Oct. 3 as Mean Girls Day — and many of the movie’s other stars are often happy to note the occasion with shout-outs of their own.

But it’s not really Mean Girls Day unless Lohan herself has said so. This year, she enlisted the help of her brother, who appears alongside her in an Instagram video (complete with flower-crown face filters) to reenact the scene between Cady Heron and her math class crush Aaron Samuels. (The caption, appropriately enough, is the hashtag “#OnWednesdaysWeWearPink.” In a happy coincidence, this year Oct. 3 also falls on a Wednesday.)

Lohan already made headlines this week when she shared a live Instagram video late on Sunday in which she appeared to get into a fight with a woman on the street. She has not commented on that event, or the aftermath. But from this post, it looks like she’s at least doing fine with family now.

Meanwhile in the Mean Girls universe, Tina Fey and the cast of the musical based on the movie took to the New York City streets to rename a city block “W. Fetch Street” after the slang term popularized in the film. So yes, “fetch” is finally happening. Happy Mean Girls Day!