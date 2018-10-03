From the FBI to the Future of Football: Let’s Break Down Everything You Need to Know This Week

By TIME Staff
11:47 AM EDT

Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 23: TIME explores how the FBI ended up at the center of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Sports Illustrated looks at what the roughing-the-passer rule means for the future of football, Fortune examines Facebook’s bumpy year, and MONEY Senior Editor Ian Salisbury discusses what to know about the unicorn tech IPOs on the horizon.

