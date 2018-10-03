Stephen Colbert Made a Musical Kavanaugh Parody

Stephen Colbert had jokes after a former classmate alleged that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh got into a bar fight after attending a UB40 concert in 1985, while he was a student at Yale University.

In a clip aired on Tuesday night, Colbert and the Late Show team parodied UB40’s hit, “Red Red Wine,” with lyrics that reference the controversy surrounding allegations of drunken behavior, along with interpolated clips of Kavanaugh’s testimony in the song.

The song comes after Monday’s reports that inspired the parody; according to a report by the New York Times, the fight allegedly started when Kavanaugh and friends thought they spotted the lead singer of UB40 at a bar, a misunderstanding that escalated.

For their part, UB40 seems to want no part in the Kavanaugh drama, taking to their Twitter to address the renewed focus on their band.

Watch the full clip of the Kavanaugh “Red Red Wine” parody below.