Following a string of losses for professional football club Aston Villa, one fed-up fan kicked off the team’s Tuesday match by hurling a cabbage at manager Steve Bruce.

Ahead of Villa’s game against Preston North End—which ended in a disappointing 3-3 draw—one fan launched a whole green cabbage at Bruce to express his displeasure with the club’s recent performance in England’s second-tier Championship league. Villa has won just one of its last 10 games and is ranked 12th in the 24-team league.

“Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There’s no respect for anyone,” Bruce said in a post-game interview, according to FOX Sports. “Certainly for someone like him, I’m surprised he knew what a cabbage was. I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful.”