Melania Trump Visits Ex-Slave Holding Facility in Ghana and Says She Will 'Never Forget' It

By Darlene Superville / AP
8:09 AM EDT

(CAPE COAST, Ghana) — Melania Trump has visited a former slave holding facility on the coast of Ghana and says she will “never forget” it.

She calls Wednesday’s visit to Cape Coast Castle “very emotional” and says the castle is “really something that people should see and experience.”

The U.S. first lady spent about an hour on a guided tour of the 17th-century castle, where slaves were held before they were shipped across the Atlantic Ocean.

Mrs. Trump spent 10 minutes inside the cramped male slave dungeon. She walked through the infamous “Door of No Return.” She laid a wreath and signed the guest book.

Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first extended solo international tour as first lady. She arrived Tuesday and toured a baby clinic. She has stops planned in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

