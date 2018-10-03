President Trump Says Saudi King Wouldn't Survive 'Two Weeks' Without U.S. Backing

By Associated Press
4:09 AM EDT

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — President Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia’s king “might not be there for two weeks” without U.S. military support, as he sought to pressure the close American ally over rising oil prices.

Speaking at a campaign rally Tuesday night in Mississippi, Trump said: “I love the king, King Salman, but I said, ‘King, we’re protecting you. You might not be there for two weeks without us. You have to pay for your military, you have to pay.'”

Trump didn’t elaborate on when he spoke to the king. Trump and King Salman last shared a reported telephone call on Saturday.

Benchmark Brent crude oil is near $85 a barrel — a four-year high — and analysts say it could reach $100. U.S. gasoline prices are up ahead of November midterm elections.

