At a campaign rally in Mississippi on Tuesday, President Donald Trump repeatedly ridiculed Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both teenagers.

The audience laughed as Trump parodied Ford’s tearful testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. Just days ago, the president said he found that same testimony “very credible.”

In his extended, one-man reenactment, Trump played both the committee’s prosecutor and Ford, and suggesting that Ford was unable to recall key details about her alleged assault, NBC reports. He also bemoaned that Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings have become a case of “guilty until proven innocent.”

Ford testified that Kavanaugh groped her and attempted to remove her clothing while holding a hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming at a house party when they were both in high school in 1982. Following Ford’s testimony, Kavanaugh offered an irate rebuttal, which the White House called “spectacular.”

“I had one beer!” Trump said, imitating Ford’s statement that she was not intoxicated when the incident occurred, according to NBC. Trump emphasized the details Ford said she could not recall, casting aspersions over her account of surviving an alleged assault.

“How did you get home? ‘I don’t remember,'” Trump said, mocking Ford’s voice.

“How did you get there? ‘I don’t remember,'” he continued.

Trump’s rendition was met with cheers in Southaven, Mississippi. He concluded by lamenting that Kavanaugh’s life was “shattered.”

“They want to destroy people. These are really evil people,” Trump said. It was unclear if he was referring to Senate Democrats or Kavanaugh’s accusers.

The Senate has postponed a final confirmation vote on Kavanaugh’s appointment while the FBI investigates multiple allegations of misconduct against him. Kavanaugh has denied all allegations.

On Sunday, the FBI interviewed Deborah Ramirez, who alleges that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were classmates at Yale University, the Associated Press reported. Ford says she has not been contacted by the FBI probe.