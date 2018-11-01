Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party has become as much of an activity to look forward to when fall rolls around as trick-or-treating or apple picking and her 2018 soirée is no exception. The supermodel and ultimate Halloween fan girl threw a star-studded bash this year that got movie stars, musical artists, and costume enthusiasts to bring their A-game this Halloween.

From Lupita Nyong’o, who came attired in a plaid skirt suit and hat as Dionne from Clueless to Bella Hadid and the Weeknd who channeled Lydia and Beetlejuice, respectively, there were no shortage of spooky and show-stopping looks at Heidi’s 2018 Halloween party. Of course, it was Klum herself who stole the show that night, wearing a costume so over-the-top, only she could pull it off. Known for her penchant for Halloween drama, Klum turned to bright green prosthetics to convincingly transform her into Princess Fiona from Shrek.

See Heidi, Lupita, Bella, and more of the best celebrity costumes from Heidi’s 2018 Halloween bash below.

Putting together Heidi Klum’s elaborate Halloween costume was a real process.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow paid homage to the great RuPaul with her costume.

Bella Hadid and the Weeknd channeled the macabre Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice for the ultimate couples costume.

As if! Lupita Nyong’o made for a winning Dionne from Clueless.

Padma Lakshmi was as creepy as she was graceful as Black Swan.

