First Lady Melania Trump is on her big solo trip to Africa this week — and one of her first stops Tuesday morning was at a hospital in Accra, Ghana where she handed out blankets and teddy bears to new mothers. The blankets, White House pool reports note, are branded with the “Be Best” slogan that Trump launched in May. The awareness campaign is intended to focus on the well-being of children, including online bullying and opioid abuse.

According to the pool report, while on her visit to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in the western African nation’s capital, she picked up and interact with one of the babies and made sure to hand out those blankets to a group of mothers, getting in some photos, too. At one point, she called a baby a “healthy boy” after he was weighed in front of her.

Next up, she was headed off to a private tea with the First Lady of Ghana at the presidential palace.

Last week at a reception in New York City, FLOTUS expressed her intent to spread the “Be Best” message during her African trip. This is her first extended solo mission abroad, and her first time in Africa at all.

Following Ghana, her itinerary will bring her to Malawi, Kenya and Egypt before returning back to the U.S.