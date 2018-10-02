Garrison Keillor Was Uninvited From an Event After Complaints About His Sexual Harassment Allegations
Garrison Keillor poses for a photo in Minneapolis on Feb. 24, 2018.
Jeff Baenen/AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
11:46 AM EDT

(BURLINGTON, Vt.) — An appearance by Garrison Keillor, former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” at a Vermont book festival has been canceled after public outcry.

Burlington Book Festival Founding Director Rick Kisonak confirmed to Vermont Public Radio that the Oct. 14 fundraising event would not take place.

Festival organizers have faced criticism over the scheduled appearance of the 76-year-old public radio personality accused of sexual harassment.

Last November, Minnesota Public Radio severed ties with Keillor over the accusations.

Keillor has denied the allegations.

Festival founding director Rick Kisonak wrote in an email that “the unexpected reaction on social media made it apparent some people viewed his booking as our condoning of sexual harassment.”

He says “nothing could be further from the truth.”

