The holidays are fast approaching, but this year people aren’t just excited to celebrate Thanksgiving, Hannukkah, Kwanza, Christmas, and the New Year. This year, though, a considerable number of people online are particularly looking forward to celebrating Wolfenoot.

Wolfenoot is a brand-new holiday created by a 7-year old boy in New Zealand. According to his mother, author Jax Goss, Wolfenoot is “when the Spirit of the Wolf brings and hides small gifts around the house for everyone.“ The holiday is celebrated by eating roast meat, because that is what wolves eat (although vegetarians can celebrate, too) and by baking a cake decorated to look like a full moon. The holiday is celebrated on November 23rd to mark “the anniversary of ‘The Great Wolf’s Death’. ”

According to Goss’s Facebook post about the holiday, the Spirit of the Wolf is particularly kind to “people who have, have had, or are kind to dogs”. Those people “get better gifts than anyone else” as a reward for their love of animals.

Since Goss introduced WolfeNoot, people around the world have jumped onboard with the new holiday, spreading the story of Wolfenoot with the hashtag #WolfeNoot on Twitter and Instagram.

Goss even set up a website wolfenoot.com and a Twitter feed where potential celebrants can learn more about the holiday, including an FAQ about how to pronounce Wolfenoot (it rhymes with suit) and photos of pups getting in the spirit of things. Perhaps a roasted meat recipe exchange will be next?

Learn more about WolfeNoot below.