Although it may have seemed like the feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon had cooled in recent months, during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel made it clear that the bad blood is still pumping.

While reflecting on Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the late-night host addressed Damon’s portrayal of the Supreme Court nominee on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

The emotional hearing saw Christine Blasey Ford detail her allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school before Kavanaugh vehemently denied her claims. Damon played Kavanaugh as belligerent, unhinged and rage-filled.

“Kavanaugh’s testimony rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. In fact, he was so unlikeable that Saturday Night Live had no choice but to cast the most repugnant actor in the world to play him over the weekend,” Kimmel said. “What a surprise that Matt Damon would have no other plans on a Saturday.”

