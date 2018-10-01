Physicist Suspended After Saying 'Physics Invented and Built by Men' in Presentation

(GENEVA) — Officials at the world’s largest particle accelerator have suspended an Italian physicist pending an investigation of his “highly offensive” presentation on gender issues that raised new concerns about sexism in science.

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, said Monday that Alessandro Strumia of the University of Pisa was out of line in his talk Friday for a seminar on “High Energy Theory and Gender.” The Geneva-area center said it had no prior knowledge of the content of the presentation and cited its “attacks on individuals” as “unacceptable in any professional context.”

A CERN spokesman confirmed a slide presentation on Strumia’s talk found online but said a recording was not immediately available.

One slide read “Physics invented and built by men, it’s not by invitation.”