A Long-Lost Game of Thrones Character Is Returning to Do Some Pretty Cool Things in Season 8

By Megan McCluskey
12:45 PM EDT

Jon Snow’s loyal direwolf Ghost is officially returning in Game of Thrones season eight. After a conspicuously long absence from HBO’s flagship drama, Ghost is set to make a triumphant return in Thrones‘ final six episodes, according to visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer.

“Oh, you’ll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in season eight,” Bauer told The Huffington Post. “He’s very present and does some pretty cool things in season eight.”

Ghost didn’t have a single scene in season seven, leaving fans wondering what the direwolf was up to while his master was off battling white walkers and falling in love with dragon queens. However, his time off from the show apparently had more to do with technical issues than anything else.

“The direwolves are tough because you don’t want to get them wrong, so we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways,” Bauer explained.

Here’s hoping for a Jon-Ghost reunion in season 8.

HBO

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE