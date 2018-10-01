Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was more than pleased with her portrayal during the Saturday Night Live season premiere on Sunday.

In the cold open skit that kicked off the episode, the SNL cast recreated Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearings, along with some help from special guest stars. In the skit, Kavanaugh, played by a sniffling Matt Damon, is questioned about whether or not he got “blackout” drunk by Senator Klobuchar, who was portrayed by a very passionate Rachel Dratch, a beloved SNL alum.

Dratch’s spot-on impersonation of the senator during the testimony was so good that she garnered high praise from Klobuchar herself, who took to her Twitter to commend Dratch’s performance.

“You played a good me,” Klobuchar wrote. “You were so good that you even got my daughter to text me on a Saturday night (a first).”

Dratch was quick to respond with a tweet.