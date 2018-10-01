If you’re just using Google to search for Gritty memes, Dakota Johnson’s phone number, and photos of Sen. Jeff Flake, you’re missing out. The search engine is riddled with Easter eggs—fun little games and surprises to delight the users who stumble across them. The latest Easter egg discovery is a text-based Google adventure game that plays out on your computer.

The game was discovered by Reddit user attempt_number_1 and shared via the Rock Paper Shotgun website. To play, you have to enter search for the term “text adventure” and then enter Google’s development console. Don’t worry, it’s easy: Simply right click on the page and click “Inspect” (or hit Ctrl + Shift + J on a PC, or Cmd + Option + J on a Mac) and from the menu that pops up select the “Console” tab. Once you’re there you should see a note asking, “Would you like to play a game? (yes/no).” The answer is yes, of course.

The adventure begins once you’re transported to the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California where you explore the internet company’s campus while hunting for the letters in the company’s name.

According to The Verge, controlling your character requires typing in commands like “north” or “south” to move the character around the campus, while terms like “grab” and “use” help you play the virtual treasure hunt. It’s a fun way to pass a few hours while it looks like you’re hard at work typing on your computer.