President Trump Praises Kanye West's 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance on Twitter
Singer Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump speak with the press after their meetings at Trump Tower December 13, 2016 in New York.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:11 PM EDT

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season premiere but tweeted praise for Kanye West, who closed the show with a pro-Trump message.

Saturday’s show opened with Matt Damon playing Brett Kavanaugh in a parody of Thursday’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on sexual assault claims.

As the show ended, West took the stage wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and made an unscripted pro-Trump speech after the credits rolled.

Videos of the speech circulated on social media.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he didn’t watch the show — it’s “no longer funny” and “is just a political ad for the Dems.”

He added: “Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

