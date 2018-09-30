Sarah Palin's Son Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Track Palin, 29, the eldest son of former Alaska Governor and 2008 Vice Presidential Candidate Sarah Palin, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a female acquaintance in his home late Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a “disturbance” at Palin’s home in Wasilla, Alaska, around 10:30 p.m.

“When the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone,” stated an Alaska Department of Public Safety dispatch report. “While being placed under arrest, Palin physically resisted troopers.”

The Army veteran was charged with Assault in the Fourth Degree (Domestic Violence), Interfering with Report of Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

In court on Saturday, Track Palin said he was “not guilty, for sure” on the four charges, reported local NBC affiliate KTUU.

Palin is being held at the Mat-Su Pretrial facility in Palmer without bail, according to police.

Friday’s arrest is the latest in a string of incidents involving the former Governor’s son. Palin was put on probation in January 2016 for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend Jordan Lowe and pointing a gun at her.

He was also arrested in December 2017 for allegedly assaulting his father, Todd Palin. According to charging documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, an intoxicated Palin allegedly hit his father over the head several times after breaking into his parents’ home.

Palin called the police who arrived on the scene “peasants” and told them to lay their guns on the ground, according to officers’ statements.

As part of a plea deal, Palin pled guilty to charges of first-degree criminal trespassing.

After his January 2016 arrest, Sarah Palin suggested her son was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during a rally for Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma.