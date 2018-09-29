Woman Hits Lindsay Lohan in Bizarre Instagram Video After the Actress Tries to Take Child Away From Her

Lindsay Lohan posted a bizarre live video to Instagram Friday night showing the actress seemingly get punched in the face as she attempts to take a boy away from a mother who she says are Syrian refugees.

In the video, the actress gets out of a car and approaches two young boys and two adults with them sitting on a sidewalk under blankets. She identifies them as Syrian refugees who need help. It is unclear where the video takes place.

“Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met,” she says in the video. “A Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.”

Lohan turns the camera to the family and offers one of the children a stay at a hotel where he can watch a movie.

She then addresses the mother and criticizes her for not letting the children come with her.

“You should not have them on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life.” Lohan said.

As the family walks away from her, Lohan follows them and accuses them of trafficking the children. She speaks to them in what sounds like Arabic with an apparent Arabic accent.

At one point she tells the family, “You’re ruining Arabic culture,” adding, “Don’t fuck with Pakistan.”

When Lohan grabs one of the boys the mother appears to hit Lohan. At the end of the video Lohan looks stunned and cries that she was only attempting to save the children.

The shocking video has left many confused and questioning whether the actress, who has publicly battled addiction, was on drugs during the incident. Many online are calling it an attempted abduction or kidnapping.