A New Hampshire man has grown the largest pumpkin ever recorded in U.S. history – weighing in at an astounding 2,528 pounds.

Steve Geddes of Boscawen, N.H., won $6,000 in prize money this week at the Deerfield Fair for his first place pumpkin.

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, the global body that sets the standards for giant pumpkin growing, told the Boston Globe that the pumpkin grown by Geddes is the biggest pumpkin ever grown in North America and falls less than 100 pounds short of the heaviest pumpkin ever grown.

In 2016, Mathias Willemijns of Belgium, set the current world record with a pumpkin that tipped the scales at 2,624 pounds, according to the Guinness World Records.