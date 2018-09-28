Kavanaugh Nomination Clears Procedural Hurdle, But Confirmation Vote Delayed
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Pool—Getty Images
By Associated Press
September 28, 2018

Senate Republicans have pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination past a procedural hurdle, but a confirmation vote remains delayed for at least a week amid a new FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the move late Friday after a tumultuous day on Capitol Hill.

The leader says all 51 Republican senators supported the motion to proceed with Kavanaugh’s nomination. But it was approved by voice, without a roll call to put senators on record.

In fact, GOP senators were slowing Kavanaugh’s final confirmation for at least a week. President Donald Trump agreed with their request to launch a “supplemental” FBI investigation into the allegations.

McConnell calls Kavanaugh “most qualified and most impressive” and says, “This is a nomination that deserves to move forward.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE