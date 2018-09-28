Kavanaugh Nomination Clears Procedural Hurdle, But Confirmation Vote Delayed

Senate Republicans have pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination past a procedural hurdle, but a confirmation vote remains delayed for at least a week amid a new FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the move late Friday after a tumultuous day on Capitol Hill.

The leader says all 51 Republican senators supported the motion to proceed with Kavanaugh’s nomination. But it was approved by voice, without a roll call to put senators on record.

In fact, GOP senators were slowing Kavanaugh’s final confirmation for at least a week. President Donald Trump agreed with their request to launch a “supplemental” FBI investigation into the allegations.

McConnell calls Kavanaugh “most qualified and most impressive” and says, “This is a nomination that deserves to move forward.”