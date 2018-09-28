Democrat Joe Donnelly a 'No' Vote on Brett Kavanaugh

By Associated Press
12:26 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly says he’ll vote against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Donnelly is a moderate Democrat who voted for President Donald Trump’s first nominee to the high court, Neil Gorsuch (GOR’-suhch).

Donnelly is up for re-election this year in Indiana, which is a strongly Republican state.

His decision comes after a hearing Thursday when a California professor testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh also testified and denied Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations.

Donnelly says Ford’s allegations are “disturbing and credible” and should be investigated by the FBI, which Trump and Senate Republicans say isn’t needed.

