TIME Journalists Are Heading to Austin for the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival

Three TIME journalists will take part in the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival, a three-day gathering of more than 300 leading figures in politics, public policy and journalism, along with thousands of Texans, in downtown Austin, September 27 – 29, 2018.

On Friday, Sept.28 at 2PM, TIME national correspondent Charlotte Alter will interview Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, about the upcoming midterm elections, the future of the Democratic Party and his perspective as a Millennial leading a city.

On Saturday, Sept. 29 at 9:30AM, TIME assistant managing editor Ben Goldberger will moderate a one-on-one interview with former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu on his controversial decision to take down the city’s confederate monuments, the ways race continues to shape politics, and the 2020 presidential election.

Also on Saturday at 10AM, TIME creative director D.W. Pine will present will present “The Art of Covering Trump: How the Press Covers Trump Visually,” featuring a conversation about how he distills historic moments to create the magazine’s cover each week. He’ll also discuss how he works with artists like Edel Rodriguez and Tim O’Brien and why some covers have an outsized impact on the national conversation. This event is part of the festival’s partner programming at Open Congress, a free, open-to-the-public street festival held on Austin’s historic Congress Ave.

For more details and a full schedule of events, visit: https://festival.texastribune.org/