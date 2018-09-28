Police Just Cut Off Copenhagen From the Rest of Europe for a Massive Manhunt

(COPENHAGEN, Denmark) — A police manhunt on Friday prompted Danish authorities to briefly cut off the eastern island of Zealand, where the capital of Copenhagen sits, from the rest of the country as well as from Germany and Sweden.

A black Swedish-registered car with “possibly three people onboard” was being sought in connection with “serious criminality,” the Copenhagen police said.

Sweden’s Aftonbladet paper, citing an unnamed police source, said the case was likely connected to a kidnapping.

Bridges from Zealand to the central island of Funen and to neighboring Sweden were closed down for about two hours, and ferry crossings to Germany and to Sweden were also halted. Shutting down these key crossings caused major traffic jams near the bridges to Sweden and the mainland.

On Twitter, Copenhagen police later said all bridges and ferry crossings were reopened.

Television footage showed heavily armed police officers screening cars as they drove through roadblocks at the Oresund bridge to Sweden.

Denmark’s TV2 said a police helicopter and a search with canine squads were spotted on the highway near Roskilde, 25 kilometers (40 miles) west of Copenhagen, between the capital and the Storebaelt bridge to the island of Funen.

Copenhagen airport stayed open during the manhunt, according to its website.