Following both Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s testimonies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jimmy Kimmel delivered a no-holds-barred rundown of the day’s events.

During Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host weighed in on the emotional hearing, which saw Dr. Ford detail her allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school before Kavanaugh vehemently denied her claims.

“Brett Kavanaugh sat down and delivered an impassioned 45-minute speech delivered like a frat out of hell,” Kimmel said. “If you watched the testimony, you know he was loud, he was angry, he was tearful. I haven’t seen this much crying and yelling since the Cubs won the world series. And whether or not he’s guilty of sexual assault, one thing we know for sure is that Brett Kavanaugh is the world’s worst celebrity spokesperson for beer.”

What followed was a compilation of every time Kavanaugh mentioned beer during his testimony.

Kimmel also addressed a tweet that Donald Trump Jr. posted in which he questioned Dr. Ford’s fear of flying. “I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all.”

“I agree, you’re not a psychology professor,” Kimmel said. “You are a dull-witted human canker sore.”

Watch the full clip below.