Senate Judiciary Committee Expected to Vote for Brett Kavanaugh After Sen. Jeff Flake Offers Support

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Friday afternoon on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination just one day after a marathon hearing that featured the testimony of accuser Christine Blasey Ford and his own fiery response.

Kavanaugh seemed slated to pass the committee after Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, the only member of the committee who appeared undecided, released a statement just minutes before the vote was scheduled to start stating that he would support him.

The committee scheduled a 1:30 p.m. vote Friday morning after a short, contentious meeting.

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh assaulted her while they were teenagers at a party more than three decades ago. Since then, two other women, Debbire Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, have come forward with their own allegations. Democrats have maintained that all allegations should be subject to an FBI investigation, but Republicans have said a committee investigation is sufficient. The American Bar Association sent a letter to committee chairman Chuck Grassley Thursday night arguing that the vote should be halted until the FBI can complete its investigation.

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Whether or not Kavanaugh is confirmed by the full Senate likely hinges on three Senators: West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, a Democrat, and Maine’s Susan Collins, and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, both of whom are Republicans. All appeared to be undecided as of Friday. Kavanaugh needs 50 votes to be confirmed, which means that the Republican conference, with its razor thin 51-49 majority, can only afford one defection assuming all the Democrats are opposed.