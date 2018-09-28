Former Pinnacle Airlines CEO Shot and Killed on Memphis Street

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Memphis is mourning the shooting death of a civic leader. Authorities say Philip Trenary, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, was fatally shot on a downtown street at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Commercial Appeal reports that it happened on the 500 block of South Front Street, near where the chamber was hosting an annual road race.

Police said Trenary was pronounced dead at Regional One Health hospital. They appealed for help locating a suspect described as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a blue shirt and driving a white four-door Ford F150.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called it a “senseless loss.” Gov. Bill Haslam tweeted that “our hearts are broken with the news.”

Trenary was a former airline executive lauded for his community work in his adopted city.

He founded Lone Star Airlines in Oklahoma in 1984 and came to Memphis in 1997 to run a regional airline that morphed into Pinnacle, a $1 billion, 7,700-employee regional airline operator.