Kavanaugh Pal's Memoir Appears to Support Christine Blasey Ford's Timeline of Alleged Attack

(WASHINGTON) — The memoir of Brett Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge appears to support one aspect of Christine Blasey Ford’s account of the summer of 1982.

Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that she ran into Judge at the Potomac Village Safeway where he worked six to eight weeks after she says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while Judge watched. Ford said Judge was arranging shopping carts and seemed “nervous” to see her.

Judge wrote in his book “Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk” that he worked at the local supermarket the summer before his senior year, which would have been 1982. Judge says he worked there to raise money for football camp.

Ford has been criticized for saying she could not remember the precise date of her alleged assault.

Kavanaugh and Judge have denied Ford’s allegation.