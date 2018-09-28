5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

The Pistol Annies are back, and they’ve got plenty to say. The powerhouse country trio of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley last linked up for 2013’s Annie Up, but they have a third album planned for a November release — and are kicking things off this week with a trio of unapologetic new country songs. In an interview with TIME this summer, Lambert noted that there’s power in the group dynamic: “We can get more raw and rugged than we would alone,” she said. That suggestion takes toe-tapping form in “Got My Name Changed Back,” a rootsy rock ‘n’ roll track. “It takes a judge to get married, it takes a judge to get divorced,” Lambert sings off the top. “Well the last couple years, spent a lotta time in court / Got my name changed back.” The song is more than just a lot of fun; it’s a wink at personal history and a rollicking embrace of independent womanhood that pulls no punches. Sounds like the Pistol Annies are still straight-shooting this time around.