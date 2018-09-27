Dutch Police Arrest Seven Men Suspected of Plotting Terror Attack
In this image made from video, Dutch police officers stand near the scene of a stabbing attack near the central daily station in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Aug. 31, 2018. On Thursday, Dutch police say they have arrested 7 men suspected of plotting a new large-scale attack that they believe has been foiled.
Alex Furtula/AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
2:15 PM EDT

(THE HAGUE, Netherlands) — Dutch police have arrested seven men who are suspected of plotting a large-scale extremist attack in the Netherlands that prosecutors say they think has been foiled.

The national prosecutor’s office said in a statement Thursday that the men were arrested by heavily armed police in the towns of Arnhem and Weert.

The statement says the arrests capped a months-long investigation that was launched by intelligence suggesting the alleged ring leader, a 34-year-old man of Iraqi heritage, wanted to carry out a major extremist attack on a large event and cause multiple casualties.

Prosecutors say the suspects wanted to attack an event site using bomb vests and assault rifles, and planned to detonate a car bomb at another location.

They say an investigation of potential targets is continuing.

