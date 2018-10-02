Here's What's New on Netflix in October 2018 — And What's Leaving

October means fall is here, which also brings on the unofficial season of staying in to watch TV. This month, Netflix has a number of new titles that will help people do just that, especially if Halloween piques the desire to watch horror films and TV shows — from a dark reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch to the addition of movies like The Shining and Truth or Dare, the streaming service will add enough new material in October to spook people all month long.

Horror fans should also check out a few scary titles leaving Netflix in October, including The Babadook.

See what’s coming to and leaving Netflix in October 2018 below.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in October 2018.

October 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She’s Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil’s Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

October 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater: Season 7

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

October 3

Truth or Dare (2017)

October 4

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

October 5

Big Mouth: Season 2

Dancing Queen

Élite

Empire Games

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters: Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes

YG Future Strategy Office

October 6

Little Things: Season 1

October 8

Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

October 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

October 10

22 July

Pacto de Sangue

October 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

October 12

Apostle

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

The Haunting of Hill House

The Kindergarten Teacher

October 15

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

October 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up

October 19

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Distrito salvaje

Gnome Alone

Haunted

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island

Making a Murderer: Part 2

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3

The Night Comes For Us

Wanderlust

October 21

Robozuna

October 23

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH

October 24

Bodyguard

October 25

Great News: Season 2

October 26

Been So Long

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

October 27

Girl from Nowhere

October 28

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

October 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory

The Degenerates

October 31

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

GUN CITY

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2018.

October 1

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

October 2

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

October 6

The BFG

October 8

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

October 10

Leap Year

October 13

The Nut Job

October 14

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

October 17

Donnie Darko

October 22

The Secret Life of Pets

October 24

V/H/S/2

October 25

Big Eyes

Queen of Katwe

October 26

Southside with You

October 28

Bridget Jones’s Baby